Announcing syncOSx86

syncOSx86 is, quite naturally, our custom operating system, syncOS, for x86 processors. If you know what this mumbo jumbo means and are interested in giving it a spin, check out the links below :-).

syncOSx86

syncOSx86 FAQ

SYNC, syncOS, syncUI, and the Indie Retro Games Library

SYNC FAQ

SYNC and syncOS Quick Start Guide